IN-LAWS OFFER DEAL TO ADOPT GRANDSON

Kevin Russell, accused of killing his wife Jill in their Amherst home on March 24, 1992, last visited his young son in the home of his in-laws on Jan. 2, law-enforcement sources said Monday.

The in-laws, Ronald and Sandra Joseph, are seeking to adopt the 18-month-old boy.

Russell's last supervised visit to the boy, Dillon, was in the Josephs' East Amherst home, and he hasn't contacted them since, sources said.

Prosecutors are considering a request from the Josephs to let Russell, 26, plead guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter in the March 24, 1992, strangulation of his wife.

State Supreme Court Justice Theodore S. Kasler has scheduled further proceedings in the case June 10.

Under the terms of court-supervised visits, Russell is never allowed to be alone with Dillon and has never taken him out of the Josephs' home in the half-dozen visits he has had with the boy, legal sources said.

Russell would visit the boy when he had returned from his hometown, Pittsburgh, for court sessions in the murder case, the sources said.

One of Russell's brothers and a sister-in-law also have launched custody proceedings for the boy in Erie County Family Court.

Russell, a former employee of the Josephs' real estate business, is free on $50,000 bail and living in Pittsburgh with his parents. He is charged with second-degree murder in the strangling of his wife in the bedroom of their East Amherst home.

Russell is charged with child endangerment because the day of the slaying, he allegedly left his son in his crib at home and went off to work, in an apparent bid to make police believe his wife had been killed during a robbery, sources said.

The couple was married in 1990.

Paul J. Cambria Jr., Russell's chief lawyer, was unavailable for comment.

Mrs. Joseph declined to comment on the criminal case and the adoption effort.

Russell told Amherst police the the two were arguing over vacation plans, and his wife had objected to vacationing with his family again.