JOSEPH J. FOTI, FORMER PAINT STORE OWNER

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph J. Foti, 87, former owner and operator of the Royal Paint and Wallpaper Store, was held Saturday in St. James Catholic Church. Burial was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

He died Wednesday (May 19, 1993) in his Hazzard Street home.

Foti was born in Tortoricci, Italy, and worked at Jamestown Veneer Plywood Co. for 27 years before opening Royal Paint and Wallpaper. He retired from the store in 1969, then sold real estate until 1982.

He was a communicant at St. James Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Holy Name Society. In 1990, he received the St. Joseph the Worker Award for longtime service.

He also was a member of Council 926, Fourth Degree Assembly, Knights of Columbus, and Lodge 1681, Loyal Order of Moose, and was a member and past president of the Marco Polo Club.

Survivors include his wife, the former Rose Destro; a son, Dr. Anthony M. of Williamsville; three daughters, Sally Galati, Marietta Davison and Rosemary DiDomenico; three brothers, S. James of Wheeling, W.Va., Ross and Seri; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.[wstmre]