Buffalo Launch Club will open its boating season during the Memorial Day weekend. Activities will include an auction, mini cruise and tennis tournament. Mr. and Mrs. John Heffernan and Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Dekdebrun are chairmen.

Ladies Auxiliary of Father Justin Council, Knights of Columbus, will have a card party and penny sale June 3 at 7 p.m. in the council hall in Cheektowaga.

The We Care Junior Gardeners of Orchard Park Garden Club will plant annuals June 5 at Kevin House, a guest home on Ellicott Street for families of critically ill patients. The young gardeners will be assisted by Debbie Gibson, parents and other club members.

Deerhurst Presbyterian Church will sponsor a talk on "The Do's and Don'ts of Discipline" by Kathleen O'Mara of Child Behavioral Associates at 7 p.m. June 6 in the church in Town of Tonawanda. A bring-a-dish potluck supper at 6 p.m. will precede the program.

Outgoing and incoming board members of Amherst Symphony Orchestra Women's Committee will have a meeting and luncheon June 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the home of Ernestine Aberle, president.