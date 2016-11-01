QUESTIONMARK

Vote guide at issue in contest for school seat

Christian group

rates candidates

A national grass-roots political organization founded by televangelist Pat Robertson plans to distribute voter guides this week to Williamsville churchgoers who may be voting in School Board elections June 9.

The guides are meant to be non-partisan and informational and do not favor one candidate over another, said Jeffrey L. Baran, executive director of the Christian Coalition of New York. Yet it is part of a national strategy employed by conservative Christian groups to elect candidates who reflect the moral and religious views of their congregations.

"Christians would like representation commensurate with their numbers," Baran said. "It's not that we want someone to quote from the Bible every time they speak. But we want representatives who reflect more Christian values."

But others worry that the Christian Coalition's voter guides -- never before distributed here in a local school board race -- are a veiled attempt by the religious right to take control of the Williamsville School Board.

"This is not just a group saying we would like Christmas carols in the schools," said Patricia G. Liss, who helped found "democracy . . . A Voters Network" to counteract the efforts of emerging local conservative Christian groups. "What they're saying is we would like a theocratic government."

Williamsville is, by no means, the only school district the Christian Coalition has targeted this year in New York State.

The coalition has been involved in at least 39 school board elections across the state from Albany County to Ulster County to Erie County, Baran said.

More than a half-million voter guides -- printed in Buffalo -- were distributed last month in New York City with the help of the Catholic Archdiocese before the May 4 School Board elections.

Why printed here?

Because that is where the Christian Coalition of New York's headquarters is located.

A Clarence native, Baran said his hometown has served as the group's headquarters since 1991, when he volunteered to start a New York State chapter of the Christian Coalition. The group has occupied an office in a shopping plaza near Main Street and Transit Road for at least a year.

Although he said that a network of churches would distribute the voter guides in Williamsville, he did not identify which ones.

Williamsville School Board candidates last week received a 23-question survey, which will be used to compile the voter guides. The questionnaire asks where the candidates stand on issues such as voluntary school prayer, sex education and Williamsville's recently adopted religion policy.

"I am concerned at having received (the survey)," said Dr. Eugene Steinberg, an incumbent running for re-election in the Williamsville School District. "This is the first time this has been done. Why now, and why here? And, for concerned voters, what does this imply about (the Christian Coalition's) interest in our school system?"

Of the nine candidates competing for the three seats on the Williamsville School Board, some said they would fill out the survey and return it while others said they plan to ignore it.

Board President Anne Rohrer, who is also seeking re-election, questioned the fairness of the voter guide. The New York City version only listed the candidates' answers to eight of the survey's 28 questions.

The eight questions emphasized topics of greatest concern to conservative Christians such as abstinence-based sex education programs, voluntary school prayer and parental approval of instructional materials and methods.

Others, however, endorsed the voter guides.

"I want to be open and responsive to people," said candidate Peter Zummo, who answered the survey. "I don't care what end of the political spectrum (the Christian Coalition) is from."

"I think (the voter guides) are extremely valuable," said Linda Falcone, a conservative Christian activist who opposed the adoption of Williamsville's religion policy. "I'm so busy. Sometimes I don't have time to read the paper or watch the (television) news. It gives you all the issues and the candidates' views in a nutshell."

Voter guides were distributed locally last fall for candidates running in state Assembly and Senate races and the presidential election.

"They handed out the voter guides at my church during the presidential race," Mrs. Falcone said. "The preacher was preaching, and everyone was glued to their voter guides. It was full of such good information."

Although she said she is not a member of the Christian Coalition, Mrs. Falcone attended a leadership workshop for Christian activists sponsored by the Christian Coalition in Rochester last winter.

During those workshops, a videotape featuring Robertson is often used to introduce the trainees to the Christian Coalition and its mission.

"I believe the Christian Coalition will be the most powerful political force by the end of this decade," Robertson said, appearing on the video. "If the pro-family Roman Catholics and the conservative evangelists will unite together, there is no candidate we cannot elect anywhere in the nation and there is no cause in which we cannot be victorious."

Opponents of the group say Robertson's statement suggests that the group has a hidden agenda.

Ms. Liss, attorney Steven S. Fox, "democracy's" president, and others set out to learn more about the conservative Christian movement following the emotional and divisive debate over the religion policy in the Williamsville School District.

They discovered that the local coalition's tactics mirrored strategies used in San Diego County in 1990 when Christian "stealth" candidates -- accused of keeping their agendas secret -- won 60 to 70 percent of their local races and took control of some school boards.

They also found Baran's headquarters, located in a storefront office in Clarence designated by a small license plate with the words "Christian Coalition," which rests at the bottom of a plate-glass window to the right of the entrance.

Despite the inconspicuous sign, Baran said, he is not trying to hide.

"Just because we don't have a red flag doesn't mean we're hiding anything," he said, adding that the office's address is listed in the telephone book.

Baran said the decision to compile voter guides for local elections is left up to the state coalition's 32 chapters.

"As we form chapters, they decide whether or not to initiate these things," he said.

School Board candidates in Clarence also received surveys. However, Baran said there was no "hot issue" in that school district, adding that coalition members there just wanted to get a feel for the survey process.

"If you can ask people where they stand on a budget issue . . . why not do it on other issues like an abstinence-based sexual education program?" Baran said.

Fox said his group, "democracy . . . A Voters Network," will publish and distribute its own voter guide in newsletter form to Williamsville voters before election day.

"We're going to force the issue," Fox said. "The best way to forestall inroads into the Republican Party and school boards by these groups is to inform yourself of the candidates' agendas."