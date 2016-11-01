MRS. DOWLING

A reception was given in Wanakah Country Club after the marriage of Jeanne M. Griffin and Paul J. Dowling at noon Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The bride's uncle, the Rev. Charles T. Griffin of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, performed the ceremony.

Dr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Griffin of Orchard Park and Sarasota, Fla., are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul C. Dowling of West Seneca. The couple will be at home in Orchard Park after a trip to Williamsburg, Va., and Florida.

The bride, a graduate of Orchard Park High School and Niagara University College of Nursing, is a clinical specialist with Abbott Laboratories. The bridegroom, a state corrections officer, is a graduate of West Seneca West High School.