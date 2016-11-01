EX-2 LIVE CREW MEMBER MIXES HIP-HOP WITH THE WORD OF GOD

Make no mistake, it sounds like just like rap music.

It feels like rap music, what with the floor vibrating to the heavy bass beat.

But when the Messenger takes the stage, you won't find scantily clad young women gyrating to his music.

And instead of heavy gold chains draping his neck, he wears a single bold cross.

The music stops abruptly.

He whips out a Bible faster than you can say "lil' Lord Jesus." He reads the Scripture, preaches a bit to the masses. He spins around and the heavy rap beat begins once more.

The young people at Miami's Bible Baptist Church are on their feet, clappin', rappin' and hangin' on to the hip-hop word of God, brought to them by the Messenger, a k a Mike "Devine" Pennington.

Devine, 25, says that four years ago he witnessed his own redemption from a life of crime, drugs and raunchy rappin' with 2 Live Crew.

Today, the Pembroke Pines, Fla., resident describes himself as a Christian rapper, devoted to taking God's message to the young people who will listen.

"It's a blessing, and God gets all the glory. Mine is a story of the prodigal son," says Devine, a member of Calvary Chapel in Pompano Beach. "I went out, squandered my gifts and realized I was in the mud. That's when I realized I wanted to get out."

While wallowing in that mud -- stealing and hustling drugs in Miami -- he says the man above was always there, whispering in his ear: I want you to do something. Listen, man. I got something for you to do.

Now he says God is allowing him to pay restitution by working with young people, spreading the good word through rap.

His days are spent "rap ministering" to 24 church youth groups in Dade County and six in Broward. Still he finds time to rap-preach to the homeless on the streets. He also shows up at Broward county jails and the Miami Dolphins training camp.

On the national scene, he performed on the Arsenio Hall show last June, wrapping up a 38-city tour with various church youth groups across the country.

Billy "Bones" Trapani, one of the music ministers at Calvary Chapel, worked with Devine to produce a collection of rap tunes.

"He flipped all the way one way, now he's flipped back," Trapani says. "Mike is the real thing. He just wants to set a good example for kids. And anything that gets young people on the path to cooperating with parents, I'm all for."

Devine hopes his next stop will be local public schools.

"Young people want to come and hear ghetto stories; they want to know how to survive. Many of them will and they will be really strong people," says Devine, who hopes to cut his first record in March.

Justin Smith, a promoter of Christian concerts in South Florida, says the notion of Christian rap is not new.

"There is a whole industry out there of contemporary religious singers," Smith says. "There is Christian metal, Christian country, Christian pop . . . a whole slew of artists who, through their personal experience, have something to say about God and who do it in a hip way."

Smith says the rapper Hammer was part of the gospel duo The Holy Ghost Boys before he landed a record deal in 1988. "There is quite a history of religious-oriented people involved in contemporary music."

And there just might be a future for holiness rap.

"Rap is growing in popularity in the Christian field," says Marty Drury, a market specialist for Word Inc., the largest Christian communications company in the country. "Christian rap sounds as commercial as anything in the general market. It just has Christ-centered lyrics instead of the negative things other rappers talk about."

As times get tougher, more people will turn to the Lord for answers, Drury says.

"We can expect this music to get more popular. It's more visible now than it was two years ago. It's an exciting thing to be able to reach new audiences."

Constance Bass, a high school teacher and Miss Black America of Miami, agrees. After watching Devine perform, she asked him to show off his brand of Christian rap at a scholarship pageant she organized.

"At first, I was skeptical," Bass says. "But I watched the young people in the audience, and they were in tune with what he was saying. When he pulled out his Bible and asked them to follow along, they did. They know they can have a good time and still praise God."

He tells of his years as a ghetto-style disc jockey and rapper with 2 Live Crew. He says this is where God brought him from the "lows." Miami born and raised, he returned to the streets of South Florida six years ago, after a stint at Jarvis Christian College in Dallas.

"Secular rap was the only thing happening when I got back here. I had some rebellion in me; it was like, 'Yeah, you can say whatever you want to say' in this music," he says, shaking his head. "I allowed my lifestyle to dictate my decisions, and my environment supported it."

The environment was fostered by the antics of other ghetto-style rappers and DJs, he says. He sought out 2 Live Crew because he "wanted to go somewhere with this rap thing."

"They were the ones trying to get things started on the local rap scene. Believe it or not, they didn't start out raunchy," says Devine, who was a DJ and provided background raps for the group for two years.

But when the group wanted to make more money, it cut its first raunchy record, "Throw the D," he says.

"It became a money thing, and that's how they got sidetracked," he says.

For his part, he admits he stooped to teaching affluent teens how to hustle drugs to make money.

"I would go to the wealthier schools and get young guys who wanted to deal drugs. It was just one of those things you did to make money," he says. "Those rich white kids, I turned them into hustlers."

Robbing, thieving -- it was all part of the ghetto-DJ package, he reasoned. It wasn't an organized, gang-type of thing. It was just a lifestyle.

"I was a booster (thief)."

Devine is a bit vague when he talks about his sinful past. Perhaps that's understandable.

"It seemed very casual. Still, I was preying on younger people to get them to turn these activities into money."

And all the while, God kept murmuring in his ear: I want you to do something else.

"I'd be at the clubs, repeating this to the other band members. They would say, 'You're crazy, man.'

"And I would think, I need a life."

The way Devine tells the story, he woke up one morning deciding to listen to the voice that had nagged at him for years.

Scheduled to compete in a statewide urban rap-off, Devine says the voice badgered him all morning: Get away from those guys, you need to get away, man.

"My brother had sent me a Christian rap tape months earlier. I never listened to it. This particular morning, I did," he says. "I wanted to get out of my situation because I felt exploited."

Once at the rap-off, Devine performed his own version of a Christian rap.

Luther Campbell was one of the judges, he says, and when he heard the holiness rap, Campbell stalked off.

"The other rappers thought I was crazy, they were used to me doing this raunchy thing," he says. "I used Luke's name in the rap, turned to him and said, 'Brother, let's pray.' He stormed out of the place. I knew then it was over."

Since Miami is home turf to Devine and 2 Live Crew, their paths sometimes cross.

"I speak to them. They know I talk about Jesus, though. So they don't stick around," he says.