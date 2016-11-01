BARRY'S BRAND OF HUMOR COMING TO TV

The offbeat world of Pulitzer Prize-winning humor columnist Dave Barry, "bad hair" and all, is expanding into prime-time television.

CBS has put "Dave's World" in its fall lineup and given it a strong slot, between "Evening Shade" and "Murphy Brown" on Monday night. Jonathan Axelrod, executive producer with James Widdoes, said the series will focus on what it means to be a man in the '90s.

The producers bought the rights to two of Barry's books, "Dave Barry Turns 40" and "Dave Barry's Greatest Hits," and said each episode will be drawn from them. Barry, whose column appears in Buffalo Magazine, isn't involved in script writing or production.

Harry Anderson, of "Night Court" fame, will play Barry.