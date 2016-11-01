SABRES SAY HUNTER DESERVES SUSPENSION

It would be quite awhile before Washington's Dale Hunter plays in another National Hockey League game if the Buffalo Sabres comprised his jury.

Most Sabres who had seen the incident live or on tape assert that Hunter deserves a suspension of at least 20 games for his blind-side, after-the-whistle hit that will deprive the New York Islanders of standout center Pierre Turgeon for their Patrick Division championship series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Turgeon suffered a moderate right shoulder separation when he was elbowed in the head by Hunter while celebrating the Isles' fifth goal in their series-clinching victory.

The blow knocked Turgeon flying, causing him to strike his head and shoulder against the boards.

The NHL suspended Hunter indefinitely Thursday but won't rule on the length of it until next week.

"It's brutal. NHL hockey doesn't need that," Randy Wood said. "I expect the penalty to be pretty stiff."

"They've got to sting him (Hunter) hard," Doug Bodger said. "I'd say lay a heavy fine on him and suspend him for at least 20, 25 games. It's inexcusable.

"It's OK to play the body, but when you're deliberately injuring guys, that makes the game a little ridiculous."

"For me, it was a cheap shot," Donald Audette said. "For me, this kind of penalty should be like 20 games, something like that. It was stupid. He hurt the guy, and it could cost them the series and a lot of money for the Islanders. To play Pittsburgh, they need Pierre out there."

Bob Errey, noting the numerous flagrant violations that take place during NHL games, said that a suspension of 20 games would be excessive.

But Errey does believe a more moderate suspension is in order.

"Definitely. But when I hear people say 20 games, I think they're losing their heads," Errey said. "You're looking at something between five and 10 games.

"Once you start talking of over 10 games for a late hit, I think you're getting a little off course."

"I think because he's a high profile player there's going to be a lot made of it, and there should be," Errey said.

"It was a cheap shot, but I've seen a lot worse during the course of play. I've seen a lot of worse high sticks."

Where should the NHL draw the line on violence? Wednesday, it was Turgeon. Next time it might be Pat LaFontaine or Alexander Mogilny or Grant Fuhr.

"If something's not done about it, guys are going to go out and start trying to hurt Alex and Pat and try to run over Grant," Bodger said.

"To me, that's not part of the game. Those players are the drawing for this game. We want those guys on the ice. Those guys don't mind a hard hit. I'm sure Turgeon doesn't mind a good check into the boards. But when it's something done deliberately, that's intent to injure; it's just totally ridiculous."

Turgeon was selected first by the Sabres in the 1987 entry draft.

He spent four full seasons with Buffalo before he was traded to the Islanders along with Benoit Hogue, Uwe Krupp and Dave McLlwain on Oct. 25, 1991.

The Sabres got LaFontaine, Wood and Randy Hillier.

Turgeon tied for fifth in the league this season 132 points, including 58 goals, both career highs.