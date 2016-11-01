'EDUCATION' NEW YORK KIDS DON'T NEED

CHRIS WHITTLE doesn't give up easily. When the potential profits are big enough, some people can be very persistent, no matter how shoddy the product they're selling.

Whittle sells a captive audience of children, though he doesn't always describe it that way. He's honest about it when he's talking to the people who want to get the children's attention -- makers of sneakers, cereals, candy and other items oriented toward young people. What could be better for them than millions of kids in schoolrooms, instructed to watch a TV at the front of the classroom as it purveys their advertising?

But when he's talking to schools -- or, as his operatives have been recently, to the New York State Legislature -- Whittle says he's offering a free educational service to schools.

Whittle Communications produces Channel One, a television program of current events that is heavily laced with commercial advertising. Certainly, schools get a big advantage out of the news part of the programming. But the catch is that the students have to watch the commercials, too. It's pretty hard to ignore them when they're interspersed in required material and the TV set is on and dominating the room.

Many schools around the country have bought into the Whittle concept, but the New York State of Regents wisely banned Channel One from state schools four years ago.

That should have been the end of the matter. But Whittle is now busy in the State Legislature, trying to get a law passed that would override the Regents.

Apparently the Channel One business is good, because Whittle has been able to hire some very heavy hitters as lobbyists, including former Assembly Speaker Stanley Fink.

Thomas Sobol, the state's education commissioner, criticizes Whittle's lobbying as heavy-handed and has called Channel One "wrong legally, educationally, financially and morally."

Sobol is right. We hope the Legislature doesn't yield to the pressure.