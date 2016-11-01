CHURCH CARETAKER, 74, DRAGGED BEHIND TRUCK WAS TRYING TO CHASE PEOPLE FROM LOT

A 74-year-old church caretaker who tried to shoo several people from the church parking lot on Baynes Street was dragged behind a pickup truck early today, police said.

The man required more than 70 stitches for leg injuries he suffered, West Ferry Station police said. He was treated in Erie County Medical Center and released.

The caretaker of First United Methodist Church is known to be "very protective of church property," said another church employee.

At 12:45 a.m., when the caretaker noticed four young men in a pickup truck loitering in the parking lot, he told them to leave.

The four became belligerent, the church employee told police.

"Two people in the rear of the truck were hanging onto his night stick, and he was dragging along behind," said Capt. Harold Litwin Jr. of the West Ferry Station.

The caretaker's wrist had become caught in the strap of the night stick, and he as unable to let go.

Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree assault shortly after the incident, police said.

Charles Ode, 28, of 158 Breckenridge Ave. and Steven Corcoran, 26, of 18 Rees St. were in the back of the pickup truck, police said.

Police are still seeking the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, which was impounded as evidence.