BRINGING IN DAUGHTER WILL BE AN EYE-OPENER

Getting young girls into the workplace is a very good idea.

I am a woman who plans to take my daughter to work with me on April 28. Do I consider myself a "feminist"? My values, beliefs and attitude support this perspective. I feel it necessary to encourage all young people to develop their potential and to explore all possibilities for the full use of their abilities. The quality of our future depends on it.

I know I will be in the minority on April 28. Unfortunately, many women continue to underestimate and/or devalue themselves and their work. Numerous factors, both in the home and in the workplace, contribute to the development and the reinforcement of these negative perceptions of self-worth.

I view my personal decision to take my daughter with me to my workplace on that day as an opportunity for a new experience. How will she benefit from and use this experience? I do not know, but at least she will be given this opportunity.

MARY E. CZUBA

Division of Nursing

Trocaire College

Buffalo