MAN ACCUSED OF STALKING FACES MENTAL OBSERVATION

A Lockport man accused of stalking WGRZ-TV news anchorwoman Laurie Lisowski for the past three years was ordered today to undergo a month of mental observation in Erie County Medical Center.

Michael G. Taylor, 36, of 6773 Rapids Road was ordered to remain in custody without bail in the hospital's psychiatric unit after county officials submitted a report on a court-ordered forensic mental test on the suspect.

City Judge Thomas P. Amodeo had Taylor jailed without bail Wednesday and declined to comment today on the test results. Court officials said court-ordered mental test reports are confidential documents.

The judge last week ordered a court hearing for June 3 on a contempt-of-court charge lodged after Taylor allegedly violated a month-old order from City Judge Robert T. Russell to "stay away" from Lisowski, 30, both personally and through communication.