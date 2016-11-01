JURY TO HEAR NEW CHARGES AGAINST MAN IN HIT, RUN

A Brooklyn grand jury will consider new charges against an alleged hit-run motorist with a history of reckless driving after the death of the 8-year-old victim, the District Attorney's office said Monday.

Jonathan Medina died Saturday in Kings County Hospital, a week after he was run down by a Jeep Wagoneer that police said was driven by Mordechai Levy, 23.

Levy, a locksmith who police said has had 41 suspensions of his driver's license for 27 traffic violations over a five-year period, surrendered to police a day after the April 16 accident. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree assault and driving with a suspended license, and has been free on $11,000 bail.

Patrick Clark, a spokesman for Brooklyn District Attorney Charles J. Hynes, said the grand jury will be asked this week to consider new charges, possibly second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

Levy's father has offered to pay for the boy's funeral.