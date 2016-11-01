MACHINE-TOOL ORDERS JUMP

Orders for American-made machine tools jumped 15.7 percent in March to $327.10 million despite a plunge in foreign demand, the industry's trade group reported Sunday.

The Association for Manufacturing Technology said the advance over the February level of $282.65 million reflected strong purchasing interest from a broad range of domestic customers.

"With the exception of December 1991, March bookings were the best monthly total since an auto-related surge in mid-1988," said Albert W. Moore, president of the McLean, Va.-based group.

Orders for machine tools provide a barometer of future industrial health because the tools are needed to produce a broad range of goods, from washing machines to locomotives.

Compared with March 1992, orders for March 1993 rose 34.7 percent. Year-to-date 1993 machine tool orders totaled $785.30 million, 16.1 percent above the comparable year-earlier period.