A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey J. Wieczorek, 32, who had moved several years ago to California, where he worked as a landscaping foreman, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1419 E. Falls St., Niagara Falls.

Prayers will be said at 10 in Labuda Funeral Home, 356 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Wieczorek, formerly of North Hewitt Drive, died Tuesday (April 20, 1993) in his Van Nuys, Calif., home after a long illness.

A 1978 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School, Wieczorek also was a 1980 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. He had worked as a landscaping foreman the last five years at Heritage Landscape in Granada Hills, Calif.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley; two brothers, James of Phoenix and Aaron of Niagara Falls; and his grandmothers, Mary Wieczorek of Niagara Falls and Anna Jordan of Buffalo.