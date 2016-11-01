WILSON TEEN-AGER ARRESTED, FOUND IN SCHOOL BUILDING

A teen-ager was arrested at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday after he was found asleep inside the press box at the Wilson high school athletic field, sheriff's deputies said.

Gary Fay, 16, of 3829 Randall Road was charged with criminal trespass after a school district employee noticed a window to the press box was broken out, deputies said.

Marvin Maines, who is working on the high school track, went to investigate and discovered Fay asleep on the floor inside when he opened the door, deputies said.

Deputies said Fay said he broke into the press box so he could have a place to sleep, deputies said.