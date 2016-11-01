GRIFFIN JOINS IN CRITICISM OF RUDNICK ECHOES COUNCIL GRIPE OVER POSTCARD DRIVE

Mayor Griffin today criticized the head of the Greater Buffalo Financial Partnership for a postcard-writing campaign organized several weeks ago to show public support for cost-cutting measures contained in a private sector study of the city budget.

Common Council members have complained bitterly that the postcard blitz led by Andrew J. Rudnick took cheap shots at them, so the mayor's criticism is a rare act of sympathy with the Council.

The mayor has been generally supportive of the Buffalo Financial Plan Commission, of which Rudnick is a member and from which he has emerged the point man for reforms. The commission was appointed by the mayor and endorsed by the Council to undertake an analysis of the city's fiscal situation for the next five years.

Griffin, during remarks made at this morning's Urban Renewal Agency meeting, noted that his administration has worked closely with the commission and has sought Council cooperation to give the commission's recommendations a chance. However, the mayor indicated, he was not a great fan of Rudnick's postcard campaign.

"I don't like Mr. Rudnick's tactics, either," Griffin said, after reading an excerpt from a letter Council President George K. Arthur had written to Rudnick condemning the postcard blitz.

"I agree with what the Council has said, if he wants to have any of his suggestions or criticisms, come over here face-to-face," Griffin added.

Meanwhile, Rudnick today again stood by his decision to organize the postcard campaign, the intent of which he said was to encourage direct communication between citizens and their elected officials.

"(This is) a fundamental part of the democratic process," Rudnick said. "To personalize this is an unnecessary and unproductive distraction from the real issue, which is fiscal stability for the city."