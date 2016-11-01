DUNKIRK HOUSING AUTHORITY OKS BUDGET COMMISSIONERS PUT TENTATIVE EXPENDITURES FOR 1993-94 AT $720,810

The Dunkirk Housing Authority board of commissioners Wednesday approved a tentative budget for the 1993-94 fiscal year.

The budget must now be submitted and approved by the Buffalo office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

At Wednesday night's special meeting, the board approved expenditures of $720,810. Operating receipts are expected to be $454,020 and the federal subsidy, $360,405. The excess will go into the reserve fund.

During the current fiscal year, the authority expects to spend $677,720, with rental income of $450,820 and a federal subsidy of $348,345.

During a discussion on an expected $36,000 surplus, the board decided to spend $3,000 for handrails at the Bell Tower Apartments on Ruggles Street, $7,500 for the resident adviser, and $20,000 for awnings over doors at the 31 units of family housing along Second Street and for fire extinguishers for all family units.

The board also discussed the HOPE I plan that has a goal of having tenants own their homes in the family complexes.

A tenants' board has been formed to look into the matter. A planning grant has been offered to the authority and the Core Area Preservation Corp.

The board decided to meet with the preservation agency's board to discuss the grant and the program.

Housing Authority Executive Secretary Steven Hockenbury said the HOPE program envisions tenants forming a corporation to manage their units.

The corporation could eventually purchase the buildings under guidelines set by the federal government. The corporation would own the buildings and the residents would need to meet income and other guidelines set by the government.

Once the purchase is complete, the buildings would be added to the tax roll.

The authority would be required to replace every unit "lost" through this process with another one, so that the Housing Authority maintains 247 units available for rental.

The board approved a contract with the Chautauqua County Office for the Aging for a resident adviser for senior citizens from April 1 through March 31, 1994. Rose Gibson is the current adviser. The board will receive monthly reports of the adviser's activities.

Hockenbury reported that the turnaround time for filling vacant apartments is one to two weeks. HUD had criticized the authority for a three- to four-week delay.

The board also agreed to change the monthly meeting night from the first Thursday of the month to the second.