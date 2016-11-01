4 SEEK TONAWANDA CITY SCHOOL SEATS TWO WILL BE ELECTED MAY 4 TO 3-YEAR TERMS

Four candidates have filed petitions for two open seats on the Tonawanda City School Board.

Two incumbents, Dr. Thomas Baker and E. Mathew Smith, are not seeking re-election. Both seats are for three-year terms.

Candidates are Michele Benns of 312 Brookside Terrace, Michael Skoney of 86 Clinton St., Arlene Hughes of 256 Hinds St., and Edward Gebera of 157 Brookside Terrace West.

Voting will be held from noon to 9 p.m. May 4 in the City of Tonawanda Public Library, Mullen Elementary School and Fletcher Elementary School.

Mrs. Benns, a kindergarten teacher in the Buffalo public schools, first became involved in school district issues when she lobbied the School Board to provide busing to day-care sites. If elected, she said she would push for more technology for elementary grades and after-school programs for middle school pupils and for high school students.

Skoney, an attorney, said the board is allowing itself to be a "rubber stamp for the administration." He would encourage more debate and discussion of issues before the board takes its votes. He would also try to reduce the district's legal expenses and provide more technology for students.

Mrs. Hughes, a homemaker, has been a past president for the Riverview Parent-Teacher Association and is current president of the Tonawanda Council PTA. She is also a member of the district's shared decision making team and the budget advisory committee.

She said she wants to see more technology in the classrooms and would like to study the discipline policy for junior and senior high students.

Gebera, a retired construction worker who is a member of the Tonawanda Taxpayers Association, said the board continues to raise taxes but the quality of education is not improving. He said he wants to work to improve the schools and not keep "spinning our wheels."