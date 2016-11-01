THE CASE FOR CONFRONTATION LABOR IS TOO COZY WITH MANAGEMENT, ACTIVISTS SAY

Two of organized labor's most contentious leaders Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over labor-management cooperation and advocated the formation of an American labor party because they believe both major parties are pawns of corporations.

The two were Jerry Tucker, leader of the New Directions Movement, a rebel group within the United Auto Workers, and Anthony Mazzocchi, assistant to the president of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union.

They were part of a five-member panel whose members spoke at a Workers and Consumer Rights Conference held at the University at Buffalo's North Campus before approximately 60 people in a classroom at the O'Brian Law School.

The conference was sponsored by the Law Students for Corporate Accountability.

"What we need labor law reform for is so that we can be intelligently adversarial and make progress, not hug each other and get you know what," said Tucker.

The former UAW official asserted that current labor-management programs giving workers more voice and self-management on the work floor are essentially speed-ups.

Mazzocchi expressed a yearning for a return to the immediate post-World War II period when labor and management engaged in bitter battles and long strikes were common. "It was the job of the union leader to fight for the workers' interest, not to collaborate with the boss," he said.

Rather than participating in the resolution of a long grievance procedure, he continued, "we used to resolve conflicts by the end of the day or we didn't go back to work the next day."

Tucker and Mazzocchi also expressed distrust of the Clinton administration and labor's warm statements and relationship with him. "The AFL-CIO leadership has been a little timid around Clinton," Tucker said. "Clinton has an agenda, but what worries me is that there is no one with any power on his left."

They were critical of what they called a large bureaucracy within the labor movement and its failure to commit more resources to organizing.

Duane Stillwell, assistant director of organizing for the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, charged that because federal labor law has no penalty for employers who violate it by firing more that 10,000 workers a year involved in forming a union and by threatening others, "there is no longer a right for workers to organize."

He flayed law firms and lawyers who have made a lucrative profession out of advising employers to bend the law to thwart their employees' desire to be represented by a union. "There is no legitimate role for a management attorney to play in deciding whether a worker has a right to join a union," said Stillwell, himself a lawyer. "The decision belongs with the workers."

Despite Stillwell's concerns about the right of workers to organize, Richard L. Ahearn, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, said that in March his office received more petitions from unions to hold elections among unorganized workers than ay other month for at least the last two years.

Ellen Gallant, who has been involved in organizing nurses and other health profession workers for the Communication Workers of America, said there is a strong desire among workers, largely women in that industry, to join unions. "I have people breaking down my door," she said.

However, she said that current law gives employers too much leeway to thwart and delay that desire. What workers want, she said, "is a simple right to have a say about what they do. People shouldn't be afraid of being fired for exercising their rights."