AMHERST SURGEON LINKED TO FIVE DEATHS SURRENDERS LICENSE, ENDING STATE PROBE

An Amherst surgeon accused of professional misconduct in the deaths of five patients surrendered his medical license earlier this month, ending a state Health Department's action against him.

Meanwhile, Gregory Stamm, the attorney for Dr. Damrong Hadsaitong, 44, would not comment on reports Hadsaitong has left the country to practice medicine somewhere in Asia.

Stamm, who contends Hadsaitong would have beaten the Health Department charges, noted the doctor was unable to fight what could have been a multiyear battle because the Health Department had suspended his license.

Also, he noted, the adverse publicity from the case frightened away patients, and his malpractice insurance was canceled.

Hadsaitong's last hope -- the support of other doctors -- did not materialize, Stamm said, because Hadsaitong was "not part of the country-club crowd."

The lawyer called the case against Hadsaitong weak and said it began because of an overreaction by Sisters Hospital officials.

The hospital defended its action. Hospital spokesman Dennis McCarthy said Sisters "acted in the best interest of patients and met our responsibility in complying with Health Department codes."

State Health Commissioner Mark Chassin called Hadsaitong an "imminent danger" to the public when he revoked his license last January. Hadsaitong learned about the action as he was about to begin an operation in Sheehan Memorial Hospital, and the operation was canceled, state health officials said at the time.

Hadsaitong was charged with 15 counts of medical misconduct, including charges of negligent and incompetent surgery involving six patients. Five of the six patients were elderly and all but one died after surgery.

Two female patients, ages 70 and 83, died within a few weeks of surgery in Sisters Hospital. The hospital suspended Hadsaitong last May, but he kept his privileges at Sheehan Memorial.

Hadsaitong also was charged with negligence and incompetence involving six patients. The Health Department said four of the deaths were largely the result of punctures or other injuries suffered during surgery.

In one case last year, a 70-year-old woman died after her aorta was injured by Hadsaitong, causing it to bleed, according to the state. After the operation, he tried to repair the damage, but, health officials said, the work was done in an intensive-care unit -- not an operating room, as is required.

Health officials also questioned if the surgery was the right response to an aneurysm in a stomach artery.

In another case last year, state officials said, an 80-year-old man died after Hadsaitong tore the man's colon during surgery.

Hadsaitong also had professional privileges revoked at St. Joseph Hospital in Cheektowaga, However, none of the cases cited by the state occurred there.