POP MUSIC: Naked truths

This week the BARENAKED LADIES won a Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy, and the band dressed for the occasion. Lead singer Steve Page performed in a clown outfit, looking more like Bozo than a rock star. Doing the unexpected fits in with the Ladies' comic image. "If you can't laugh at yourself, you can't be in this band," drummer Tyler Stewart said recently.

The band's current album, "Gordon," is filled with a variety of musical styles, from rock to reggae, but what makes it special is its exhilarating humor. A song called "Grade 9" details the awkwardness and pain of high school with lyrics like: "I found my locker and I found my classes/Lost my lunch and I broke my glasses/That guy is huge! That girl is wailin'/First day of school and I'm already failing." Then there's a couple of brilliant takeoffs on rock stars, including "Brian Wilson," an off-the-wall tribute to the former Beach Boy: "Lying in bed just like Brian Wilson did . . ./And if you want to find me, I'll be out in the sandbox/Wondering where the hell all the love has gone/Playing my guitar and building castles in the sun/And singing fun, fun, fun."

On "Be My Yoko Ono" the Ladies sing: "If I were John and you were Yoko/I'd gladly give up musical genius/Just to have you as my very own personal Venus." Other band members include Jim Creeggan, Andy Creeggan and Ed Robertson. The Barenaked Ladies will perform Monday at 8 p.m. in Kleinhans Music Hall. Also on the bill is veteran English rocker ROBIN HITCHCOCK, currently touring in support of his new album, "Respect."

-- Anthony Violanti

MUSIC: Landscape

Atmospheric multiscreen projections of America's rural heartland and hills will wrap around the back wall of the stage in Kleinhans Music Hall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. as the BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA presents the final installment of its highly successful new Sight, Sound and Symphony Series. Elizabeth Schulze will conduct, and the graphic projections will be provided by James Westwater, a 10-year veteran of this unusual kind of programming which he calls "photochoreography."

For Thursday's concert Westwater's musical subject will be Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring," the magnificent ballet score written in 1944 for the Martha Graham Dance Company. To the open-air sounds of Copland's music, Westwater, through changing projections on the various screens, will develop visual themes which he describes as "the rugged beauty of the Eastern highlands, pioneer heritage and farm family life, rush of mountain streams and deer grazing in the morning mist, whirl of the combine, subtle change of seasons and simple charm of a country fair." He has exhibited his photochoreography with many of the country's finest orchestras, including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Cincinnati.

In addition, Schulze will also conduct Honegger's locomotive portrait, "Pacific 231," Debussy's "Rounds of Spring," Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Vivaldi's Winter and Spring concertos from "The Four Seasons," with Ansgarius Aylward as violin soloist. Before the videoconcert, there will be a buffet and cash bar in the Mary Seaton Room, beginning at 6 p.m.

-- Herman Trotter

And More . . .

Pop Music: Rapper Ice-T speaks out on speaking out/H3

Movies: The Americanization of foreign films/H4

Movies: "Philadelphia" could be a breakthrough/H5