HENRY WISNIEWSKI, OWNED AUTO DEALERSHIPS

A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry L. Wisniewski, who spent most of his life in the car business, will be offered at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.

The Mass will follow prayers at 8:15 in the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Wisniewski, 73, of West Seneca died Friday (March 26, 1993) in Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna, after a short illness.

He formerly owned Henry Oldsmobile in Depew, which he sold about 25 years ago and which became Holiday Oldsmobile.

He later founded Henry Auto Sales on Walden Avenue in Depew. He sold that business and retired about eight years ago.

He received the Vanguard Oldsmobile award for selling eight new cars in one day.

A graduate of West Seneca High School, he served as an auxiliary policeman during World War II and was a member of the Judges and Police Conference.

He was an usher at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church and a member of the Holy Name Society; the Father John Schaus Council, Knights of Columbus; and the Monsignor Kolbe Assembly, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, the former Leona R. Radzikowski; a son, Paul H. of West Seneca; a daughter, Christine Frantz of Depew; a brother, Edward "Bobby" of West Seneca; and four grandchildren.

[T/Ernst].