STUDENT PLEADS GUILTY TO SHOOTING GUARD

David Moore, the former South Park High School student indicted in the shooting of Buffalo school security guard George Steele during a hallway fight with another student in late November, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree assault.

Under a plea deal, Erie County Judge John V. Rogowski agreed to spare Moore, 18, of 16 Manhart St., the possible maximum prison term of five to 15 years on the charge when he is sentenced May 13. Rogowski agreed to impose a prison term of 2 1/2 to 7 1/2 years.

Moore, who had been free on $50,000 property bail posted in late December by his mother and stepfather, immediately surrendered to await sentencing.

Joseph J. Terranova, his attorney, said Moore pleaded guilty because "we got what we thought was a reasonable deal." Terranova said a self-defense justification for the shooting was impossible because of 20 witnesses who saw the shooting.

By surrendering Friday, Moore begins getting credit on his impending prison term in the case, Terranova said.

Moore was indicted Dec. 4 on first-degree assault and weapons charges after Steele, 27, was shot in the leg during the early afternoon hallway fight. Moore, who suffered severe right eye injuries in the fight, used a pistol he had illegally taken to school.