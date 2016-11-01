DEPICTION OF WOMEN AS SCAPEGOATS DECRIED BREAKDOWN OF FAMILY ATTRIBUTED TO LACK OF EQUALITY BETWEEN SEXES

The keynote speaker at a two-day conference on women opened Friday with criticism of what she called the universal attempt to "blame women for all the ills of society."

The strongly worded speech was delivered by Susan Gaska, executive director of the YWCA of Buffalo and Erie County and chairwoman of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women.

She told a group of about 150 educators and business professionals that YWCA projects addressing issues of spousal and child abuse, equal pay, parental leave policies and other contemporary issues have been championed since 1870.

"Many times, we were on the edge of placing these rights into law, and each time, we've fallen into the chasm" of failure, she said.

She said she disliked the commonly used phrase "women's issues," preferring to look at them as simply "issues" that should be important to everyone. She discussed what she called the common perception that women are responsible for "children being left home alone, the epidemic of single parents, teen pregnancies and drop-outs, defined as the breakdown of American families."

She criticized the "blame the women" mentality of men, politicians, business and the church, saying the underlying root cause of the problems lies with "society's disapproval of women who seek to gain equity with men."

She called the frequently posed "solutions" offered by mainstream society -- "work, family and faith" -- a "very seductive rationale," but not practical in a society where women, more often than not, are forced to leave their homes and gain employment to have the financial means to keep the family unit together.

"Many things," she said, "are not desirable, but the changing roles of women are not responsible. Our labor is only wanted when it is needed to support the family. When it's not needed, those doors (of opportunity) are closed."

Criticizing what she described as the male-dominated world of business, she said:

"There is a great lack of women in executive positions in the Fortune 500 companies. Perhaps that's because the successors of the CEOs of those organizations are all their sons. None of them are female. Perhaps we are to believe none of them have daughters. We can hear a Ross Perot looking down at his genitals and saying 'Okay sperm, all boys.' With that kind of power, they can control gender.

"The decline of the family," she said, "is being blamed for all of the nation's ills and women have become the scapegoat for that decline. We're told that poverty is caused by selfish women who abandon their responsibilities because of their desire to find work."

On religion, she said:

"I don't like it when God is assigned a gender. Why must God be male? Why must we retaliate by saying God is female?"

She said the "guilt" some religions impose on women to stay home and carry out their traditional roles as mothers, wives and homemakers has created a stereotype that women today find difficult to break away from.

"At one time, for many women, marriage was an economic necessity to survive," she said. "The economic independence of a woman is a relatively new concept" that has still not been fully accepted.

The two-day conference on "The Status of Women in Western New York" is being held at Erie Community College's South Campus. It includes 12 panel discussions on issues including violence against women, equity in academia and the workplace and women's position in the political system.

The conference continues today on the campus at 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.