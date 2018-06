JAMES P. McCOY/Buffalo News

Jennifer Seitler and her partner, Robert Weisenburg, both 9, dance in the Maryvale Middle School auditorium Thursday night as part of a districtwide international night to kick off the World University Games. The fourth-graders performed Latvian folk dances. Their teacher, Zinta Malejs, a native of Latvia, came to the United States as a girl after her parents escaped the country during World War II.