PACT OFFERED AT ST. JOE'S HOSPITAL

Registered nurses at St. Joseph's Intercommunity Hospital in Cheektowaga have been offered an 8 percent wage increase in a tentative agreement being voted on by mail.

The proposal ends nearly more than a year of bargaining on a first contract between the hospital and Nurses United, Local 1168 of the Communication Workers of America. Nurses United won the right to represent the approximately 200 nurses involved by a 109 to 91 vote in December 1991.

The contract proposal would increase wages by 4 percent retroactive to Jan. 1. The nurses would receive another 4 percent increase next Jan. 1. In addition, the proposal grants job security, gives sick leave to part timers and establishes grievance procedures.

The mailed ballots will be counted April 2.

Debora M. Hays, president of the union, said the proposal "provides a basis for a solid first contract."