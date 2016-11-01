Services for Earle C. Greene Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Tuscarora Baptist Church on Walmore Road on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery on the reservation.

Greene, 75, of Walmore Road, died Sunday (March 21, 1993) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital after a long illness.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., he worked as a farmer, machinist and ironworker in Hamilton before he moved to the United States in 1953. He then was employed in farming and as a roofer.

He became a paraplegic after he fell while working Martin Fireproofing of Tonawanda in 1957. He continued to enjoy hunting, fishing and playing bingo.

His wife, Emma A. Cusick Greene, died in 1989.

Survivors include seven sons, Earle C. Jr. of Canandaigua, William N. of Ransomville, Francis L. of Charlotte, N.C., Steven A. and Joseph M., both of Niagara Falls, and Arthur V. and Orville L., both of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation; a daughter, Anna L. of Hamilton; a brother, Stanley of the Six Nations Reservation near Brantford, Ont.; two sisters, Edna Martin of the Six Nations Reservation and Ruby Conzani of Brantford; 37 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.