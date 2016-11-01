LIST OF SCHOOL PROJECTS IS COMPILED IN DUNKIRK

Various projects in the school district's buildings have been listed in a report by John Nearhoof, director of buildings and grounds, to the Board of

Education.

He had suggested that the board hire an architect to work with the district in setting up a three- to five-year plan for repairs.

The high school, middle school and four elementary schools need structural and electrical repairs, with major work needed at the high school and middle school on West Fifth Street.

The board must decide which projects to put into next year's budget, which is under discussion.