THE WORLD ACCORDING TO MOE BLUSTERY WISDOM FROM KENMORE'S ELMER ARNET, PHILOSOPHER COP

THE FIRST thing you notice about Moe Arnet is his voice. Its remarkable qualities fit somewhere between a growl and a Harley-Davidson with bad pipes going from zero to 60 in no particular hurry. Or did you ever hear the sound of a wood-burning stove consuming a fresh load of dry pine?

The best time to experience the voice is at dawn, down at the station house, which is where Moe holds forth in apocalyptic seminars with any friends who drop by. Bo might be there, listening, before heading to work. Or Billy. All three will be drinking Folger's, getting visibly wired. Moe will be chain-smoking Larks and philosophizing.

"Moe's got a voice that could back down a cobra snake," says Bo.

"I just love to listen to him, trying to solve the world's problems, as he loves to do," says Billy.

What is Moe saying at times like these?

"I am truly alarmed about the world," Moe thunders, introducing one of his favorite themes, the decline of Western civilization. "This is one of the last bastions of somewhat peaceful living."

The bastion he refers to is Kenmore, trim and tidy Kenmore, the little suburb that works -- where Elmer A. "Moe" Arnet happens to be the chief of police.

He is Kenmore's Philosopher Cop.

Bo is John W. Beaumont, mayor of Kenmore. Billy is William R. Crowe, village trustee.

Beaumont and Crowe are two students of Arnet. That is to say, they are two of Arnet's modest following among public officials and kibitzers and cranks around the county -- not just in Kenmore -- who appreciate the blustery wisdom of the veteran chief.

"Moe has a position paper on many things," says John N. Cardarelli, former Eden police chief and now commissioner of Erie County Central Police Services -- and another student of Arnet. He keeps a file of Moe-isms at home. "He says a lot of things that we're all thinking."

Maybe Arnet could collect his Moe-isms -- short essays, screeds and epigrams -- in a little red book. The Sayings of Moe.

A saying of Moe: "The last guy I remember who was very truthful in a presidential campaign was Barry Goldwater, and he got buried."

Another saying of Moe: "People may think they are liberal or Democrat, but in their hearts, their craving for public safety puts them more in the conservative camp."

A computer-generated sign on his office wall: "It's the economy, Bubba."

President Clinton, this means you.

Some of the stuff is extreme, some of it is crude, some of it is funny, much of it is smart.

"If you want to call him a redneck, you can call him a redneck," says Cardarelli.

Think of Rush Limbaugh. Or Joe Bob Briggs, with a badge and a sense of honor.

Another saying of Moe: "This may sound out of line, but women could probably run the country better than men."

Wait a minute, that doesn't fit the script, does it?

Arnet will surprise you. His spiel is too quirky to be mere dogma. It's cranky. It's American. It's just the way he sees it.

What he needs is a talk-radio audience. That Harley voice booming into living rooms like a Hell's Angel with logorrhea.

For now, the word gets around via the irregular morning seminars, or by fax among Arnet's friends, or in letters to the editor.

"Moe has a computer, and he loads it up with all his ideas," says Village of Hamburg Police Chief John Jablonski. "And when he has about three pages on a subject, he faxes them to who wants to look."

He wrote a hilarious piece, recently published in The Buffalo News, in which he mocked the professors who produced the government report on the dangers of passive smoking. Professors are a favorite target. The chief proposed that the professors should go to work studying the real killers -- "passive alcohol exposure" and "passive drug abuse."

The editors at The News, alas, cut out his best paragraph, which concerned "passive gunfire." In this paragraph, the chief wrote his best sentence. "Yeah," it began, only in context it sounded like the Harley voice sputtering, "Yeaaaaaaahhhh":

"Yeaaaaaaahhhh, they made it illeeeeegal . . . to shoot people!"

It was a nice touch. A reader might chuckle at the hyperbole, but a serious point was being made.

Then this realization sinks in: When did you ever see a member of the law enforcement community commit a similar act of public sarcasm, wit and sheer literate irritability?

He likes to sign some of his missives, "Rush Moebaugh."

"It's my nom de plume," he says.

Like Jonathan Swift, he is full of modest proposals.

Not that the recipients -- or even his wife, Alice -- agree with everything Arnet has to say. That would be impossible, and unwise. To fully agree with Arnet -- or is it the more militant alter ego Rush Moebaugh? -- would be to place yourself somewhere to the right of Attila the Hun.

Or at least so he says, with his basso profundo chuckle.

"I'm a harsh conservative," the chief croaks happily. "Ultra. Whichever. Or maybe both."

The Arnet name is synonymous with law enforcement in Kenmore, one of America's first suburbs, where young working-class couples and senior citizens live in houses averaging $80,000 to $90,000.

Arnet, 60, has been chief since 1970. His annual salary is $51,639. He joined the force as a patrolman in 1957. His father, Elmer A. Arnet Sr., was chief of the department from 1954 to 1969. With the exception of the 17-month interregnum (1969-70) of the late Chief Harold E. Clark, who died in office, an Arnet has commanded Kenmore's finest for the past 39 years.

And now Elmer A. "Duke" Arnet III is an officer on the 26-man force. Kathy, one of Arnet's three daughters, is a part-time dispatcher for the department.

The Arnet dynasty might seem an easy target for cries of nepotism. But Moe Arnet scored first on each of the five civil service police tests he had to take for every step in his career, from joining the force through promotions to chief. His children are expected to meet similar high standards.

The chief dismisses his perfect record with a shrug. He says he just happens to have a gift for taking those tests.

"When people fail to exploit their gift," he says, "then that's shameful."

But he did not have a gift for school. He completed St. Paul's grammar school and flunked out of Canisius High School, finally getting a diploma from Bishop Fallon High School. He never finished college. Instead he read, and continues to read everything he can get his hands on. And he writes.

He was an Army medic in the Korean War. He learned to type -- a furious two-finger pecking style -- by writing prolific letters home to his wife.

The other important things he learned were discipline and demeanor, which he says he got in equal, ample helpings from the nuns, the Jesuits and the Army sergeants.

"I did not come out a scholar," he says. "I damn sure came out a gentleman."

He and the former Alice Gesl -- both born and raised in Kenmore -- went on their first date on Valentine's Day when they were 15. They were married at 19. Now they have four children and 12 grandchildren.

When Arnet was a younger chief, he used to cruise the village on his "full dress" 1,200-cc Harley-Davidson "hog." His off-duty uniform was a black leather jacket, sleeveless in warm weather, aviator glasses and a cigarette dangling from his helmet. He'd give people the fist sign as he rode past.

"As a kid, he was your TV version of the Southern sheriff," says Mark Gruber, acting village justice. "He had the aviator glasses, and he rode the motorcycle, and of course that deep voice.

"Then you grew up and got busy, and you were surprised to come back and find that he was still the chief. And you found out that he's very much the modern policeman, and not the Southern sheriff."

He turned out to be something of an innovator.

"Usually, older chiefs try to stay back on their laurels, but Chief Arnet is always looking for new ideas and keeping his men abreast," Jablonski says.

Under Arnet, Kenmore in the 1970s was one of the first departments in the nation to switch from service revolvers to 9mm semi-automatic pistols. He also instituted a SWAT team around 1970, since disbanded. These innovations earned him a profile in Guns & Ammo magazine.

His latest project is to seek private funding for a minicamera to be mounted on a patrol car's rearview mirror.

A little more than a year ago, Arnet wrote down an astonishing prediction: Small suburban police departments will cease to exist by the year 2000.

Then he faxed it to his fellow chiefs around the county.

"What I was trying to do was begin a discussion to get more than a grunt out of some of these people," the chief recalls. "Let's look at the future."

He got more than grunts, he got squeals and gnashing of teeth. Some suburban chiefs questioned his motives. Some accused him of supporting their collective obsolescence.

"He doesn't take a lot of time to maneuver or manipulate. He tells it the way it is," says City of Tonawanda Chief Ed Ringler. "For that honesty, I trust him."

But Arnet himself isn't planning to go gently into that good night of retirement.

"I think men ought to work until they drop," he says. He plans to do just that. "Men are lost souls when they aren't working."

"He's fair, he's flexible, well-versed, knowledgeable, he's a good guy," says Patrolman Michael Paternostro, president of the Kenmore Police Benevolent Association.

While some other suburban police unions are quarreling with their chiefs, Arnet hasn't been the subject of a union grievance in recent memory.

"I'm a union rep, I'm sure I've ticked him off a few times," Paternostro says. "But he never held it against me."

"His men are uppermost in his mind," says Kenmore Police Capt. Emil Palombo. "He's been there for them, but when he has to drop the hammer, he has no qualms about doing that."

But the Kenmore Police Department has suffered a few black eyes during Arnet's reign. An officer who resigned in 1990 has just filed a lawsuit against Arnet and others, claiming he was unjustly forced out; he had a record of multiple on-duty automobile crashes.

In 1989 a Kenmore officer pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for an off-duty drunken-driving crash that killed a man who was pumping gas.

There are no women or blacks on the force. The Kenmore department hires the top civil service test scorers, who have always been white men, with one exception.

She is Cathie Lannen. She transferred from the Erie County Sheriff's Department in 1983. She lasted six months. She says a Kenmore police lieutenant made her life "unbearable" by discriminating against her in job assignments. "The rest of the men were great," she says. "I should have gone (and complained) to the chief," but she didn't. Instead, she re-turned to the sheriff's department, where she is a sergeant. The lieutenant is no longer on the Kenmore force.

Kenmore's first policeman was hired in 1908 to meet the trolley from Buffalo and make sure no undesirable characters arrived.

Today when you cross Kenmore Avenue driving north, you often see a police cruiser. You almost expect it. The village is known for its fierce traffic enforcement.

Arnet built Kenmore's reputation for traffic enforcement, and he encourages it.

"If you are a criminal, you are not going to ply your trade where you might get stopped for a traffic violation," Arnet says.

Twenty-six officers with a budget of $1.3 million cover a village of 17,180 people living in a 1.25-square-mile rectangle.

There has been one bank robbery in 36 years. Murder doesn't happen often in Kenmore, but when it does, it is bizarre.

The last homicide case was in 1985, when 17-year-old John Justice killed his mother, father, brother and a neighbor. Before that there was the notorious 911 case in 1976, when 911 dispatchers in Buffalo gave the wrong address for a woman suffering a murderous assault in Kenmore, a tragedy which, through the efforts of Arnet and others, led to the current Enhanced 911 system. And before that, in the early 1970s there was a double homicide at a motorcycle gang clubhouse on Military Road.

"The only complaints I get about the police department," says village trustee Paul Billoni, "are 'too many tickets,''pulled over for no inspection.' I say, 'Yup, that's what we want them to do.' Crime prevention is paying attention to the little things."

Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. The chief has already been in his office for 90 minutes. He pours himself another cup of black coffee. He flips open his worn metal Zippo with the "A" monogram and fires up another Lark.

Even here, before the day has truly begun, safe in Kenmore, from which vantage point the world looks pretty good, the chief is gloomy about the fate of the nation.

"I am truly alarmed," he says. "Everything I read about says the walls are coming down around us."

He hasn't been this worried since the 1960s.

"Those were some tough times," he says, speaking of the 1960s. "We were looking for insurrection. You could not have convinced me it wasn't coming to that. There was organized anarchy going on. I really don't know how we got out of that."

But society did survive.

He dates the origin of the decline all the way back to 1946. That was the year Dr. Benjamin Spock published his landmark "Baby and Child Care," which critics say introduced permissiveness into children's upbringing. Now those permissive babies have grown up and moved into the White House, says the chief.

And crime is worse than ever. Can anyone doubt it?

There is a fear across America, says Arnet. Buffalo is getting a taste of it, too, with a record homicide rate last year.

Are Kenmore and the other suburbs threatened?

Absolutely, he says.

"There's nothing left to steal in the inner cities."