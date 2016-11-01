A Mass of Christian Burial for Angeline LaDuca, 71, of Greenview Road, a longtime resident of the Niagara Falls area, will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

The Mass will follow prayers at 8:45 in the M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St., Niagara Falls. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Niagara Falls.

Mrs. LaDuca died Friday (Feb. 26, 1993) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a short illness.

A native of Philadelphia, the former Angeline Magaddino moved to Niagara Falls with her family as a child. She was a 1939 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. Mrs. LaDuca later moved to the Town of Niagara.

Survivors include: her husband, James V. LaDuca; a daughter, Joanne Rangatore of the Town of Niagara; a son, John S. LaDuca of St. Cloud, Fla.; a sister, Arcangela Scro of Plantation, Fla.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.[bldwn]