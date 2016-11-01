WANG UNDECIDED ON BOARD MAKEUP
Troubled computer company Wang Laboratories Inc. is considering changing the makeup of its board of directors, a spokesman said Friday.
Wang shareholders had been scheduled to vote on the board of directors at the company's annual meeting Thursday. But the board, which met prior to the shareholders meeting, decided to postpone the vote until Monday.
Frank Ryan, a Wang spokesman, said the board could not agree whether to continue with its current number of 10 directors.
