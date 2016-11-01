CANADIAN DOUBTS HEALTH SYSTEM CAN TRANSFER TO U.S.

Canada's health system manages to look after all its people, but may not provide the solution to soaring U.S. medical costs, according to a top Canadian hospital executive.

"We've been able to achieve universal access to care. But now we face the same problems as the United States in responding to the forces that are driving up costs," Paul Gamble, president of the Hospital Council of Metro Toronto, said Friday during a forum on the Canadian health care system at the Buffalo Hyatt Regency.

In Canada, private health insurance is available for such extras as prescription drugs and private hospital rooms, but the 10 provinces serve as the primary insurers for the bulk of physician and hospital medical services.

The system allows patients to use any doctor or hospital. The federal government's role centers around imposing guidelines and contributing about one-third of total health costs, leaving provinces to cover the rest through taxes.

Gamble said the facts speak for themselves when it comes to the Canadian system's advantages.

Health accounts for about 9 percent of the country's total expenditures compared with 14 percent in the U.S. No one goes without health insurance compared with 36 million uninsured people in this country.

The down side of Canadian medicine has received just as much attention.

He said costs continue to increase above the general inflation rate, just as in the U.S. Canadians also must wait for some services, particular heart surgery and expensive tests.

"You can't adopt what we've done. Our system didn't happen overnight. It evolved over 40 years. And, Canadians have become conditioned to accept the cost in taxes and the delays in care," Gamble said at the forum sponsored by the Western New York Coalition on Health Care, the Canada-U.S. Business Association and the Western New York Hospital Association.

Despite the Canadian system's inability to control costs, it remains much less expensive than health care in the U.S. That's an important consideration for businesses, particularly those that operate on both sides of the border.

"In six months in the United States we've spent more time on health insurance than in six years in Canada," said Peter D. Brown, chief financial officer of Indexable Cutting Tools, a Welland, Ontario, company that recently opened a plant in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Brown said Indexable has been unable to find an insurance company here willing to provide insurance because the wife of one of the employees has a serious pre-existing medical condition.

The best offer he did receive would have cost Indexable $1.36 for each hour worked by an employee. In Welland, the company's insurance cost amounts to 65 cents per hour.