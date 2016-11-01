BAD WASHINGTON HABITS SOME POLITICIANS SHOW THEY STILL DON'T GET IT

REPUBLICANS sometimes subtly push the notion that they govern by slightly higher, more orderly standards than Democrats. A couple of incidents involving the GOP in Washington, however, belie that pretense and spotlight wearisome habits that ought to be junked.

Democrats can offend with a few equally bad habits, to be sure, but Republicans have put themselves into the news for now.

It's disappointing that Jack Kemp, former House member from Hamburg and secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, succumbed to the same temptations as a few other Bush Cabinet members after the losing election.

Kemp authorized more than $90,000 in special bonuses for 70 political appointees in his department during the last couple of months of his HUD tenure.

These are not the bonuses paid as part of normal review processes for permanent high-ranking HUD officials in the government's Senior Executive Service.

Kemp's political bonuses went to people who are not career HUD employees. As he suggests, he and his appointees did help clean up mismanagement and possible corruption in HUD. But that was doing their job.

Another bad GOP habit concerns solicitation of corporate sponsors by House Republicans so their members can spend three days free of charge mingling with lobbyists and others at discussions of public policy.

The idea of weekend discussions outside Washington is fine. What rubs is that the tab for the 123 GOP members who signed up this year was paid for by special-interest contributions. Money came this year from those interested in such policy areas as telecommunications, energy and health care.

House Minority Leader Robert Michel, R-Ill., saw nothing amiss in any of this. "You are public-spirited enough. . . ," Michel told the session, "to provide the opportunity for us to have a retreat. . .to further the educational base for every one of us."

Oh, sure. Who could doubt it? All the corporate sponsors wanted was a solid education for elected legislators.

Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, pointed out that this meeting, unlike a recent similar one by Democrats, was open to the press. It was broadcast by C-SPAN and included discussions by panelists who reflected diverse viewpoints.

Still, it was financed by corporate sponsors with direct interests in issues coming before the same lawmakers who got the "free" trip. Unlike Paxon and Rep. Amory Houghton of Corning, both of whom attended but left early, Rep. Jack Quinn of Hamburg did not attend.

Even if Democrats conducted a similar, less open junket recently, the defense that "everyone does it" falls flat.

Perhaps Republicans and Democrats both do need to get away from the phones and daily hubbub in order to examine issues broadly. But let the political parties, not special private interests, directly pay the bill. And of course Congress can summon expert witnesses to public hearings if it wants to study issues in depth.