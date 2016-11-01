AROUND & ABOUT

Erie's Palombi leads PBA qualifiers

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Nine-time titlist Ron Palombi Jr. of Erie, Pa. captured 6 of 8 matches Friday night to take the leading qualifier spot at the $300,000 Professional Bowlers Association National Championship.

Palombi won 13 of his 16 matches and averaged 238 to move into first. His pinfall for 56 games was 13,573.

The 30-year-old has to win just one match today to capture his first title since winning in Phoenix in 1990. A victory would also give him two-thirds of the PBA's Triple Crown. He won the U.S. Open in Indianapolis in 1990, but has yet to win at the Firestone Tournament of Champions in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Philip Ringener, a nine-year tour veteran who has yet to win a title, held second spot with a 13,437 pinfall. The 34-year-old from Big Spring, Texas has finished second four times in his career.

Today's finals (1:30 p.m., Ch. 7) will include three stepladder matches to determine the PBA National champion the opponent for Ron Williams in the "King of the Hill" match. The PBA National champion will earn $55,000 and a three-year exemption into the Firestone Tournament of Champions.

Seizinger seizes downhill victory

VEYSONNAZ, Switzerland -- Germany's Katja Seizinger, who missed a downhill medal at the Alpine Ski World Championships, won the event Friday on the World Cup tour.

Seizinger clocked a time of 1 minute, 34.41 seconds to edge Canada's Kerrin Lee-Gartner by .09 seconds, her third World Cup win this season.

Lee-Gartner had her best showing since capturing the Olympic downhill gold medal last year.

Seizinger, who won the super giant slalom at the world championships in Japan but finished fourth in the downhill, kept a promise before Friday's race to prove "that the downhill remains my strongest discipline."

Devers sets national sprint record

NEW YORK -- Miraculously, Gail Devers not only can walk, she can run -- fast. Very fast.

The irrepressible Devers added another chapter to her already remarkable comeback career, setting an American indoor record of 7.00 seconds for the 60-meter dash at the Mobil Indoor Championships in Madison Square Garden.

Devers, whose foot was nearly amputated because of the effects of the life-threatening Graves' Disease two years ago, smashed the record of 7.05 she set at Madrid Feb. 11.

The world indoor record is 6.92, by Irina Privalova of Russia set Feb. 2 at Moscow.

Devers, the 1992 Olympic 100-meter gold medalist and the fifth-place finisher in the 100-meter hurdles at Barcelona -- a race she was leading before tripping over the final hurdle -- also set an American record of 6.10 for 50 meters at Los Angeles last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tony Dees spoiled Greg Foster's Garden party, but didn't prevent him from earning a shot at defending his 60-meter hurdles title at next month's World Indoor Championships.

Dees, the Olympic silver medalist in the 110-meter hurdles, won the 60 for the second straight year, in 7.52.

Foster, who has announced his retirement after this season, finished second in 7.57.

Goodwrench qualifying rained out

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. -- Steady rain washed out the opening round of qualifying for Sunday's Goodwrench 500 at the 1.017-mile North Carolina Motor Speedway oval.

NASCAR rescheduled the time trials for today, with one round to fill the entire 40-car field. The lineup for today's Busch Grand National race will be set by 1992 car-owner's points.

Kyle Petty remains the favorite to win the Goodwrench pole. He has won five straight poles and three of the last five races at the track.

"Whenever they drop the flag, we'll just run as quick as we can and see where it puts us," Petty said. "We weren't the fastest here in testing, but we can usually squeeze a little more out of it in qualifying."