LANCASTER TO BEGIN SEARCH FOR NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL SITE

The Lancaster Central School District immediately will begin studying possible sites for a proposed second middle school to relieve crowded conditions at Aurora Middle School.

The board voted, 6-1, Monday night to build a new school and renovate Aurora, provided voters approve an $11 million bond issue in September.

The district owns several parcels of land but only two are being seriously considered as locations for the middle school, Superintendent Joseph L. Girardi said in an interview Wednesday.

The contenders are 37 acres on the Lancaster High School site and a 57-acre parcel at William Street and Siebert Road near a large proposed housing development. Both the properties are well in excess of the minimum 18 acres required for schools with 800 pupils. Trautman Associates, the district's architect, will research which sites identified by the district are best-suited, Wallace J. Ochterski, the firm's president, said Wednesday. "We'll look at the geography, utilities and cost of development," he said.

The William Street site is in the district's high-growth area and the location has the bonus of 27 district-owned acres at the rear of the site, Girardi said. Arguments could be made for the high school and middle school being near each other, though, he added.

Once a site is chosen, Ochterski said his firm can begin the architectural drawings. After final state approval and bids, construction is expected to start in June 1994 with completion of the new school and Aurora's renovations by September 1995.

This will be Trautman's first project for Lancaster but the firm has worked for many other area school districts -- most recently Frontier Central School District in Hamburg where a new elementary school will open in September, Ochterski said.

Girardi Wednesday also responded to a parent's accusation that he had lied to her because she said he had promised interim action would be taken to alleviate crowding at Aurora. Girardi Monday recommended that the board not resort to temporary steps, such as portable classrooms, while the new school is being built.

Girardi said Wednesday he did "absolutely not" promise any measures would be implemented during a private meeting he had last dle school site

fall with a few parents. "I laid out every option, every variable option," including the possibility of opening portable classrooms, Girardi said. "But I said, 'I'm not saying anything definitive.' I gave data and information. There is no way I can make promises. That's not the way we run it. I have no right to do that without board approval."

Girardi said he based his recommendation against portables on educational and financial reasons.

New figures calculated by Trautman Associates in December show Aurora's state-rated capacity is 1,172. The previous state-rated capacity figure given by the district was 1,021 but changes in the use of rooms raised the figure, Girardi said. Current enrollment is 1,070 and class sizes are not too large, Girardi said.