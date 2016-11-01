FAHEY ASKS REPUBLICANS FOR ENDORSEMENT IN MAYORAL RACE

Council Majority Leader Eugene M. Fahey has asked the Republican City Committee for its endorsement in the 1993 Buffalo mayoral contest, according to city GOP Chairman Edward V. Ryan.

"He did solicit us," Ryan said. "He said he would like to be considered."

Fahey, a Democrat who is expected to announce his candidacy in the Democratic primary on Saturday, has been weighing a run on the Republican line but indicated as recently as last week that he was undecided.

He was not available to comment Wednesday.

Ryan, meanwhile, said he will consider endorsing Fahey. But he has continually emphasized that his first preference is to secure a registered Republican for the race, despite scant interest among Republicans in overwhelmingly Democratic Buffalo. Ryan has formed a nominating committee whose first official meeting is slated for this evening.

"I want a Republican," he said Wednesday. "Endorsing a Democrat is the last thing I want to do. But it might have to be that way."

Sources throughout the city GOP say Fahey is seeking their nod as a way of blocking all avenues for Mayor Griffin to participate in this year's election. Griffin, a registered Democrat who has run before on the Republican line, has not yet revealed his election plans.

But if Griffin decides to run in the Democratic primary, he would face both Fahey and the endorsed candidate -- State Sen. Anthony M. Masiello. Former Chief City Judge Wilbur P.

mayoral race

Trammell says he is exploring a run too.

Griffin might also face difficulties in securing the Conservative Party endorsement, according to several party sources.

As a result, the only line of an existing party in which Griffin is virtually assured a spot is the anti-abortion Right to Life Party.

Still, Ryan indicated he is not interested in participating in any scenario designed strictly to assist a Democrat.

"Perhaps this committee will say the mayor is the best candidate," he said.

Meanwhile, County Legislator Joan K. Bozer said she has "no plans" to run for mayor on the Republican line, although she acknowledged she has been approached by several friends and supporters.

"I've talked to people and it's kind of interesting to speculate," she said. "I guess I feel my views about government are a little out of the norm. I feel we need a massive shake-up."

Mrs. Bozer, who waged a short-lived campaign for Congress last summer, said she has received encouragement to run as a "woman and an independent."

"I'm heartened by the number of people who say they want a woman for mayor," she said.

Ryan said that while he had originally hoped to nail down a Republican mayoral candidate by March, it is now apparent that timetable has been pushed back -- possibly as far as June.