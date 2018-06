Yields on two-year Treasury notes fell in Tuesday's auction to the lowest level on record.

The average yield was 3.94 percent, down from 4.28 percent at the last auction on Jan. 26. It was the lowest rate since regular auctions of two-year notes began in September 1974.

The notes will carry a coupon interest rate of 3 7/8 percent with each $10,000 in face value selling for $9,987.60.