STIFFER PENALTY URGED FOR GUNS IN THE SCHOOLS

Stiffening the penalties for teens caught with guns in school and fingerprinting all juveniles who commit felonies would help curb violence in classrooms, top law enforcements officials say.

Members of the New York State Law Enforcement Council, who discussed their legislative agenda with lawmakers Tuesday, recommended raising the penalties for possessing firearms on school property.

In New York City alone, the number of persons under 16 arrested on gun-possession charges has more than doubled over the past three years, the council said. Two shootings in the city Monday, one at a junior high school and the other near a high school, highlighted the need for the tougher legislation, council members said.

"You can look in New York City any day and see people getting hurt, and it's mostly young people with guns," Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson said.

Under the council's proposal, anyone charged with second- or third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Class C and D felonies, would face a penalty one level higher at Class B or C if the crime took place on school grounds. That could mean extra prison time.

The proposal aims to stem the increase in school violence, resulting from students resorting to guns to settle disputes, state Attorney General Robert Abrams said.

"This is a new phenomenon," he said. "Schools used to be assumed to be a safe haven. We've got to take some steps to deal with it."

The council also proposed prosecuting 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds as adults in weapons-possession cases. Teens in that age group now can be prosecuted as adults for certain felonies but not for gun-possession offenses.