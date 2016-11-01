PANEL UNABLE TO FILL 2 JOBS IN LACKAWANNA HOUSING AUTHORITY KEEPS FUNDS IN PERIL

The bitterly divided Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority for the third time Tuesday failed to fill two key jobs, despite the threatened loss of more than $1.5 million in federal grants.

The body still has some -- but not much -- time to act and can sit down and hash things out, said Anthony Mingarelli, one of two commissioners who blocked a move to name an acting executive director and acting attorney.

Commissioner Salvatore Monaco -- in his first meeting back since being reinstated by a court -- said the authority "is in a deep hole" and faces a takeover by the federal government if it doesn't act soon.

He suggested hiring Jon Fernandez as acting executive director and Charles Myzel as acting attorney.

Fernandez is now an administrative aid but served as director for about two years. Thomas E. Radich, former mayor, retired from the director's post Dec. 31. Myzel's appointment as attorney expired the same day.

The motion to hire them was defeated on a 2-2 vote with Mingarelli and Carolyn Pienta voting no and board President Terrence Owens voting with Monaco.

The board is supposed to have seven members. It was down to five for several months with two members suspended during a removal attempt by Mayor Kathleen M. Staniszewski. Monaco's return puts it at six, but two members were absent Tuesday knocking it down to four. Chester Beres and Voncille Odoms both were absent due to illness.

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court reinstated Monaco as of Feb. 8, ruling there was no "substantial inefficiency, neglect of duty or misconduct" that would warrant his removal.

Francis Anticoli, also suspended by the mayor, is appealing in a separate action.

Monaco suggested hiring Fernandez and and Myzel on an interim basis until the seventh commissioner -- either Anticoli or a replacement -- is on board.

Mingarelli said the board still has several weeks to straighten out some of the problems cited in a letter from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that threatened loss of funds for a modernization project and operating subsidies.

Asked asked after the meeting how things are going to change in the next few weeks, Mingarelli said he feels the board can get together in executive session and work things out. He agreed that must happen soon, however.

HUD threatened the loss of funds unless the authority fills the two jobs and corrects some other shortcomings.

Several tenants pleaded with the board to fill the two jobs.

"We're hurting without an executive director," said Betty Mitchell. She said troublesome tenants aren't being evicted because there is no attorney to initiate eviction proceedings.

The board should be "more concerned with tenant problems than with your political problems," she said. "You're not serving people."

On another matter, on a 2-2 vote without explanation, the board rejected Fernandez's request for an extension of his leave of absence from his old job as a maintenance mechanic.

Fernandez, the closest thing the authority has to an executive director, said he apparently will return to his old job as of March 24.