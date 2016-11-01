OUTLOOK FOR HALFWAY HOUSE APPEARS BLEAK AGENCY FEARS COSTS, DRAINAGE WILL DOOM BATAVIA PLAN

A controversial site for a halfway house for recovering alcoholics could be rejected by the state, which will fund the project.

Sharon McWethy, executive director of the Genesee Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, told the Batavia Rotary Club Tuesday she does not know when the state will make a decision.

The agency proposes a two-story, 7,000-square-foot facility costing $850,000 in a wooded area off Vine Street and behind the Genesee YMCA, which owns the property.

The halfway house would treat both drug abusers and alcoholics.

Opponents question the cost, proximity to a residential neighborhood that includes elementary school and a day-care center.

Mrs. McWethy said no other sites will be studied until the state, which will fund the project, rules on the current proposal.

Agency officials say the project's cost and drainage problems at the proposed site may discourage state approval.

Opposition surfaced during two public hearings on the proposal, focusing largely on the hundreds of children who come to the area.

City Councilman Scott D. German is setting up a task force to seek alternative locations.

Sixteen sites within the city and others near the proposed site have been suggested by opponents of the agency plan.

The facility is key to the recovery of alcoholics and drug abusers, Mrs. McWethy told Rotarians.

Genesee County currently sends patients to other counties.