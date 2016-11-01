GAYS CAN BE OUTSTANDING SERVICEMEN; HERE'S A CASE IN POINT

The current controversy over gays in the military has caused me to reflect upon my own experience in the Army. While my experience may not have been identical to that of others, I have to believe that it could not have been too different.

I served in the Presidential Honor Guard at Ft. Myer in Arlington, Va., from November 1967 to July 1969. Our platoon accompanied the caissons to the graves at military funerals in Arlington National Cemetery, stood guard at ceremonies for visiting dignitaries at the White House and represented the Army in ceremonies at the Pentagon, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Lincoln Memorial. Our platoon also made up the U.S. Army Drill Team. Other than the ceremonial nature of our primary duties, we were a typical infantry unit.

Because our unit was, like other infantry units of the time, made up of draftees and enlisted men, the unit probably provided a fair cross section of the Army. Thus, the five men whom I recall below could well have been in any unit then and now. I have changed nothing except their names.

Tom was a tall, good-looking young man with a couple of years of college. In addition to his regular duties, he had qualified as one of the four soloists on the drill team. The soloists were the stars of the team who stood in front of the rest of us during performances and twirled their 1903 Springfield rifles with chrome bayonets. He was very good at what he did on the team. In his off hours, Tom was less than a star. His main problem stemmed from an inability to control his temper after having something to drink.

One night, when leaving a party, Tom took with him a large fire extinguisher. Approximately one block away from the apartment, he threw the fire extinguisher through the window of a car parked on the street. On another night, he returned to the barracks in a drunken state and got into a fight with one of the other members of the platoon. His undoing came when he stole the battalion commander's car and crashed it into a dumpster when being pursued by the military police.

Dick was a bright, educated young man from Virginia. However, what stood out most about Dick was his obsessive racism. On weekends he would go to the headquarters of the American Nazi Party in Arlington and get steeped in hatred for Jews and blacks. When he would return to the barracks late at night, he would deposit hate literature on the bunks of sleeping black members of the unit. While standing at attention during ceremonies, he would say "nigger, nigger, nigger" under his breath so that only the other members of the platoon could hear.

On the night following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., our company was one of the first units called in to quell the disturbances in downtown Washington. I well remember sitting in the back of a truck while buildings were burning and falling around us. Dick was screeching "kill a nigger, kill a nigger" while the blacks on the truck watched his every move for fear that he would do something crazy. Though everyone knew his conduct was unsettling to all and destructive of others, he was never disciplined for it.

Harry was a staff sergeant who came to the unit after serving in Vietnam. Partly because of his rank and partly because of his conduct, he was not a particularly popular fellow. But the thing that won him an enduring place in my memory occurred on the day in July, 1969 that we were both discharged.

As we were waiting for some papers to be processed he confided in me that he was sorry to be leaving the Army and had fond memories of some of the times with his friends in Vietnam. In particular, he said, he would always remember the time they raided a village and took a young woman into the hills and raped her and left her tied to the ground with a bamboo stick in her vagina. Although I was not there, I will never forget it either. Harry was not disciplined for these actions, but did receive medals for his tour of duty.

Jim was a rather simple-minded fellow easily led by others. It was not unusual to see Jim laughing along with Dick at his sick comments about the blacks in the platoon or coming into the barracks drunk, late at night. One day, Jim told us he had been involved in something that got out of hand and he was afraid he was in real trouble. He said he and a couple of friends from another unit had devised a scheme to produce extra money. They called it "rolling queers."

They would go to a gay bar and pretend to be interested in a patron. Then, when they left the bar together, Jim and his friends would attack the homosexual and take his money. This last time, the victim was killed. After announcing his fear of discovery, Jim was arrested and prosecuted for murder.

Joe was a loner. Although he never acknowledged such, it was generally assumed that he was gay. He would go away for weekends and spent very little off-duty time with other members of the unit. Because of his quiet demeanor, Joe was largely ignored except for occasional suggestions by some, like Dick, that he was gay. In all other respects, his performance in the unit was efficient, effective and uneventful.

Of the five soldiers mentioned above, only Joe would have been denied eligibility to serve his country. Of the five, only Jim was dishonorably discharged. However, Joe most surely would have been if he had acknowledged his sexual preference for men. Of the five, only Joe fulfilled his duties without adversely affecting the lives of others around him.

On the basis of my personal experience, I hope that our elected officials who are considering President Clinton's lifting of the ban on homosexuals will recognize the contributions these men and women have made and will continue to make and not be led by unfounded fears and prejudices. As for me, give me GI Joe in my fox hole any day.

ROBERT R. RODECKER is an attorney in Charleston, W. Va., who graduated from UB Law School.