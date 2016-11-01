RUSSIAN NEWSPAPER GLUT STILL GROWING

A new liberal newspaper hits the packed Russian market today, trumpeted by its founders as the "first real post-Soviet publication."

The maiden edition of Sevodnya (Today) takes a breezy Western approach in its presentation, with relatively short articles under snappy, eye-catching headlines.

Sevodnya (Today) was founded by a group of journalists who quit the popular liberal Nezavisimaya Gazeta in December because "it ceased to be what we wanted," Deputy Editor Alexei Zuichenko said.

Zuichenko said the newspaper would be distributed free for several months, mostly in Moscow. It is starting out as a weekly, but there are plans to publish it as a daily in the future.