MEDIA PICKING ON A TENDER TEEN? CALL THE CHELSEA SQUAD

PITY THE poor bully.

These are perilous times. Threatening, berating and beating up the weak and defenseless are in lower repute than they've been at any time since the '30s. In fact, they're in such low repute that an entirely new species of bullying -- supposedly from the bottom -- has sprung up in the name of "sensitivity" and political correctness.

What's a poor bully to do when he's on his seventh beer of the night and his pack of Luckies is empty? There's no one he can push around with social impunity -- no shirt collar he can grab and twist in that time-honored gesture of barroom intimidation, no weakling who can be shoved down some stairs or into a snowbank to guaranteed laughter and applause, no scapegoat who can be inveighed at or beaten with a truncheon without triggering significant disapproval.

These are tough days for the stupid bullies among us, I tell you. If they can't get a job on the radio (preferably as the host of a call-in talk show), they can be somber indeed.

I have an idea. It's a variation of Norman Mailer's old notion when he cheekily pretended to run for mayor of New York City. Mailer's idea was that the best solution to the problem of gang delinquency was the institution of jousting matches in Central Park. It would take care of all those gang desires -- for pageantry, costuming, macho violence -- in one harmless swoop.

My idea for bullies is this: a national Chelsea Squad.

Chelsea Clinton is going to be 13 this week. Her mother, Hillary, has recently complained publicly -- and with considerable restraint -- about a "Wayne's World" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" making sport of Chelsea's looks.

It is, in fact, not uncommon among third-rate comics to do likewise in a world that has been overrun with high school lunchroom values. As I've said before in this space, you would think that anyone with the tiniest modicum of grown-up decency would realize that Chelsea Clinton never asked for fame, that she's just a kid who happened to be dragged into national scrutiny at the tenderest time in her entire life.

That's where the National Chelsea Squad comes in. Say Mike Myers -- Wayne of "Wayne's World" -- is riding alone in an elevator to his New York apartment. A couple members of the Chelsea Squad get on at the second floor. The largest one accidentally steps on Myers' toe with field boots. As Myers gets off the elevator, another trips him. Myers sprawls flat on his face, his mail strewn all over the floor. The third member of the Chelsea Squad, accidentally on purpose, steps all over his mail, leaving smudges and mud. "Think it's fun to mock little girls, do you?" he says.

Let's say Jimmy "J.J. Kid Dy-no-mite I Never Had a Career and Still Don't" Walker is on David Letterman -- a clear charity gig for a loyal Letterman, paying Walker back for antediluvian kindnesses past. Walker makes some sort of very stupid "Chelsea is a dog" joke.

The next day as he comes home from grocery shopping, he's jostled in the parking lot, his milk and eggs are spilled all over everything, and choice German cheese is smeared all over his $300 sweater. "Chelsea says, 'Hi' " is the parting shot of the 250-pound biker who did the jostling.

Please understand -- I'm as stout an advocate of the First Amendment as there is. Let people say whatever they want. Nor am I recommending anything that smacks of real violence -- just a little roughhouse intimidation of the sort that makes people jumpy and guilty rather than actually hurting anyone or costing real money.

It may be a socially redemptive way to channel the bullying impulse.

I was even going to recommend that Chelsea's father set up a National Bully Corps -- sort of like Roosevelt's WPA or CCC. It could have its own training camp near the Anheuser-Busch plant in St. Louis and have its own logo -- a large hand twisting the shirt collar of a pencil-neck geek with glasses.

The corps' agenda would be to intimidate and rough up those who violate the most elementary standards of adult decency -- such as making fun of sensitive and defenseless children, or leaving them home alone with rationed food and no phone number while you vacation in Acapulco.

But then I thought it over. Who would set its agenda? Who could stop it from being a kind of intimidationist gestapo redressing media wrongs with stupidity and brutishness?

A constitutional horror, that. But then, if someone just proposed it -- and it never came to pass -- that might help, don't you think?

Just the threat of it might do wonders for some people's sense of values.