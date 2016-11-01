WINDSOR CASTLE ROOMS REOPENED

Most of the rooms that make up the state apartments in Windsor Castle have been reopened to visitors three months after a Nov. 20 fire swept through a corner of this royal home west of London. On view are 11 of the 15 rooms.

Visitors also will be able to view through Plexiglas doors two rooms severely damaged in the fire, St. George's Hall and the Grand Reception Room, which are still full of ashes and charred remnants.

In one room where paintings were removed because of the fire, visitors will for the first time be able to see 16 large murals of pantomime characters painted on wallpaper. The murals were made for a wartime pantomime performance in that room by members of the royal family, including 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth, now the queen, and her sister, 14-year-old Princess Margaret.

Also to be seen for the first time is the King's State Bedchamber with its ornate bed. Because of public interest, the apartments will be open daily this winter.