NMP SEEKS ADJUSTMENT IN RATE BASIS

Niagara Mohawk Power Corp.'s residential and business customers can look forward to a slight break in their electric bills next year.

No, they're not going down. But they won't be going up as much as they have in previous years.

The utility announced Friday that it hopes to freeze the base rates it charges for electricity in 1994. However, Niagara Mohawk is asking the Public Service Commission to allow it to pass through to its customers certain charges for hazardous waste cleanup and payments to non-utility generators that are now subject to PSC approval as base rate costs.

The pass through of some of these costs as non-base rate items was approved by the PSC in a negotiated rate settlement for 1993. In a motion filed with the PSC Friday, the utility said it wants to reach an agreement with the PSC "that would extend certain portions of the 1993 electric rate settlement without increasing base rates."

If the PSC approves, these costs will begin appearing on monthly electric bills as part of the non-base rate items, such as charges for the cost of purchasing fuel.

Niagara Mohawk spokesman Stephen Brady said these latter charges could increase electric bills by the same amount as the "rate of inflation." Estimated at 3.2 percent for 1992.

At the same time, Niagara Mohawk is seeking a 3.8 percent increase in natural gas base rates for customers in those parts of the state where the electric utility also provides natural gas service. The utility does not provide gas in Western New York.

If approved, the gas rate hike would increase bills by $3.44 for customers who pay an average of $100 a month for natural gas.