CLINTON PLAN MIRRORS VIEWS OF A DECADE AGO

"If we are serious about rebuilding the nation's economy, I think there must be an increased amount of direct investment by the federal government in education and training programs, research and development, and rebuilding the infrastructure."

-- Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON -- No, that's not a quote from President Clinton's address to Congress Wednesday, although it very well could have been.

Clinton spoke those words 10 years ago, in testimony before Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda.

In fact, in a series of hearings conducted by LaFalce a decade ago, Clinton and his intellectual soul mates previewed the economic vision the new president spelled out in his speech to Congress last week.

Witnesses at those hearings not only included Clinton, but also Robert B. Reich, who would become Clinton's labor secretary, and Laura D'Andrea Tyson, now the head of Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers.

They all said the same thing Clinton said Wednesday night: The United States is falling behind other industrialized nations because it isn't investing enough in the future.

At the time of those hearings, though, few in power paid any attention.

"The prevalent mood at the time is that government is the problem, not the solution to the problem," LaFalce said. "It was clearly not the atmosphere in which ideas like this would flourish."

Now that Clinton is president, many of the ideas he spelled out before LaFalce a decade ago were written in dollars and cents in Clinton's economic plan.

If Congress approves Clinton's program, government spending for worker training will increase from $567 million in 1994 to $4.4 billion in 1998. Spending on technology and business reinvestment will grow from $1.9 billion in 1994 to $6.7 billion in 1998.

And the new "National Economic Council" will replace the impotent Competitiveness Policy Council, and develop an economic game plan for the nation.

It's little wonder, then, that LaFalce was first on his feet during many of the standing ovations Clinton got during his speech before Congress.

"They say that Clinton is quite a musician," LaFalce said. "Well, what he played Wednesday night was music to my ears. In fact, he was playing my song."

For LaFalce, it's an old song.

From 1983 through 1986, as chairman of the House subcommittee on economic stabilization, LaFalce conducted countless hearings on the nation's lack of a coherent "industrial policy." Many public figures who shared LaFalce's views, including young Gov. Clinton of Arkansas, were invited to testify.

To anyone who attended those hearings, parts of Clinton's speech last week must have sounded like deja vu.

For example:

On June 9, 1983, LaFalce kicked off the hearings by noting: "Our productivity has grown at a slower rate than other industrialized nations, our firms have lost the dominance of international markets . . . and American workers are increasingly losing their jobs as a result of foreign competition."

Similarly, in his speech last week, Clinton said: "The conditions which brought us to this point are well-known -- two decades of low productivity and stagnant wages, persistent unemployment and underemployment. . . ."

At LaFalce's hearing on Aug. 18, 1983, Ms. Tyson -- then a professor at the University of California -- said industrial policy "means promoting the market in such a way as to ease the transition to the industries of the future."

Similarly, on Wednesday, Clinton said: "We need an aggressive attempt to create the high-tech jobs of the future."

During his testimony before LaFalce on June 21, 1983, Clinton said: "Further federal financial assistance is simply going to be necessary if we are going to have the water and sewer systems, roads, bridges and other basic structures without which the nation cannot regain real economic vitality."

And last week, Clinton proposed $30 billion in such federal spending.

"Our plan invests in our roads, bridges, transit facilities; in high-speed railways and high-tech information systems; and in the most ambitious environmental cleanup of our time," he said.

Of course, the testimony from those hearings wasn't exactly a preview of Clinton's State of the Union Address. The speech covered much broader ground, calling for a frontal attack on the federal deficit and dramatic tax increases.

That sort of program would not have been necessary, LaFalce said, if the federal government had developed a real economic strategy a decade ago.

At the time, though, Reich knew that the nation's economic decline could not be easily solved. In his testimony before LaFalce on Oct. 19, 1983, he complained that the never-ending clash of special interests could prevent a quick reversal of the nation's economic fortunes.

"The issues that this subcommittee has opened and addressed are not going to go away," said Reich, then a lecturer at Harvard University. "They will be with us for years to come."