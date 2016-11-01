PROMINENT AUSTRALIAN SCIENTIST FOUND GUILTY OF RESEARCH FRAUD

A medical tribunal Friday found renowned Australian scientist William McBride, who first linked the drug Thalidomide with birth deformities, guilty of fraud in published results of his research on another drug.

Culminating one of the world's longest medical disciplinary proceedings, the panel ruled that four complaints by local health authorities were proved against McBride, 65, for false and misleading statements.

The tribunal also dismissed all but one complaint relating to McBride's treatment of patients.

The scientist won world acclaim in 1961 by first suggesting the widely used sedative Thalidomide, marketed in the 1950s as a cure for morning sickness, was linked with horrific deformities in the babies of mothers who used it. The drug was later withdrawn from the market.

The tribunal's findings conclude a remarkable 3 1/2 -year inquiry into complaints against McBride alleging misconduct in connection with a series of scientific papers involving tests of the antenatal drug Debendox. Health officials alleged that he fabricated test results.