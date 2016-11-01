MRS. DREWERY

Performing the marriage ceremony for Beverly A. Balys and Scott A. Drewery at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, West Seneca, was Monsignor John W. Madsen, vicar for priests in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Balys of West Seneca are the bride's parents and the bridegroom's parents are Judith Konieczko of Depew and Richard Drewery of West Seneca. A reception was given in Gregor's Garden Grove. After traveling to Florida, the couple will be at home in West Seneca. A graduate of West Seneca West High School, the bride attended Erie Community College North Campus and Buffalo State College. She is a directory assistance operator with New York Telephone. The bridegroom is a graduate of West Seneca East High School and attended ECC South.