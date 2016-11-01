PARTY VENUES FULLY ARMED WITH WINGS

No matter where Buffalo Bills fans choose to watch today's game -- under a tent, in a corner bar or even in their living rooms -- one thing is for certain: There will be enough chicken wings to go around.

Pizzerias and fast-food outlets across Western New York have tons of extra chicken waiting in the wings, so to speak.

"We ran out last year," said Marty Stein, owner of Rootie's in Amherst. "We may run out of dough, but we won't run out of wings."

So how many wings does Stein have in stock?

About a ton, he says. That's 20,000 wings.

But that is nothing compared to what an assembly line of 70 to 80 workers at La Nova Pizzeria, 371 W. Ferry St., will be churning out by game time.

Joseph Todaro Jr., La Nova's owner, said he has a tractor-trailer parked out back filled with eight tons of wings so they will not have to turn a single chicken-wing patron away.

"We ran out at about 6 p.m. last year," Todaro said. "We already have 500 pre-orders. I think we'll be ready."

And since many fans planned on ringing in Super Bowl Sunday at outdoor tailgate parties, they probably could use a few of those hot wings to warm their innards.

Temperatures this afternoon were expected to be around 15 degrees with winds of 15 to 20 mph, putting a potential chill on various outdoor festivities.

But Peter Polvinen, owner of Finnlock's Cafe on Main Street in Clarence, said the colder the better.

Polvinen spent Saturday erecting a tent in the parking lot of his establishment where dozens of fans will watch the game warmed by portable heaters.

"We're going to turn off the heat if we start losing," Polvinen said.

Those tailgating at Leo's Bar on Goodrich Road in Clarence will have to do without heaters. But Chris Brzyski, manager at Leo's, said he has plenty of wood for the bonfire, which should be flaming by party time at 1 p.m.

Keeping warm will probably be the last thing on the minds of the 4,000 Bills fans packed into the Buffalo Convention Center for "Buffalo's Biggest Super Bowl Party," sponsored by WKBW-TV, WGR-Radio and 97 Rock.

With goal-posts at either end of the convention hall and cardboard cutouts of Buffalo Bills players hanging from the ceiling, organizers hoped to bring fans closer to the Super Bowl experience.

Doors at the Convention Center open at 3 p.m. and no one will be admitted without a ticket.

And just in case the fans out partying today get out of hand, Buffalo police and Erie County Sheriff's deputies will be working overtime to keep everyone in line.

Plenty of fans will be at home today, too, watching the game in relative comfort (especially if the Bills are winning).